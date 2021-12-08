Kolton Kelley, of Delhi, won the first Friends of Crowville Glow In The Ville fun run 5K with a time of 19:10.52.
The 5K took place Dec. 4 and looped around Crowville’s baseball and softball parks. Fifty-two people participated with proceeds from the event goes toward various improvement projects in the community.
Top female runner at the event was Ariel Garley, of Delhi, with a time of 23: 25.89. Garley also came in third overall.
Second place overall was Nate Gray, of Winnsboro, with a time of 21:54.33.
Top male runner under 14 was Connor Toler, of Winnsboro, with a time of 26:15.36.
Top female runner under 14 was Katelyn Toler, also of Winnsboro, with a time of 28:28.07.
Winning male 15-19 was Gray and winning female 15-19 was Alyssa Garley, of Delhi, with a time of 32:59.16.
Sponsors of the event were: Caldwell Bank & Trust, Citizens Progressive Bank, Franklin State Bank, Progressive Bank, WSB, Como Charitable Foundation and Poulos Brothers Foundation.
Door prizes provided by Greer’s Family Restaurant, Crowville Gas & Tire, Crowville Stop & Shop, Winnsboro Sports and Crowville Dollar General
Crockett Point Baptist Church manned the water station. First Baptist Crowville, also provided race stacks and refreshments. Bethany Worship Center had a camp fire and teens cheering the runners, while Sheriff Kevin Cobb and the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, provided route safety.
