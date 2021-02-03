First-year Franklin Parish baseball coach Christian Kidd is no stranger to the Patriot baseball team.
Kidd served as an assistant coach to Marty Dewees last year.
"I know the kids and have a great rapport with them," Kidd said.
The Patriots had one win on the season in 2020 before the season ended abruptly because of COVID-19.
"I was really hurting for the seniors last year," Kidd said. "I am honored and privileged to be the Franklin Parish head coach. It feels like a breath of fresh air, and I am happy to be handling the reins of a team once again."
Kidd coached Bastrop's running backs for the football team in 2016, but said his heart has always been in baseball.
The former Crossett High standout and played infield for Coahoma (M.) Community College and signed with Alexandria Aces of the Continental League (2009).
Kidd spent the past two seasons as an assistant baseball coach at Crossett. He also coached the Eagles' receivers in 2015, while serving as head junior high girls basketball coach (2014-15) and assistant girls’ varsity basketball coach (2015-16).
At Beekman Charter, Kidd was the assistant baseball coach from (2017-18).
"You build from the ground up, and focus more on the positive than the negative," Kidd said of his plans for re-energizing the program. "The percentage rate is higher to win with a team that is already talented, but I love to teach the game. I feel like every kid needs to learn to play to the best of his ability."
Kidd said he is expecting Franklin Parish players to put in extra work on their own.
"There is only so much I can do in practice," Kidd said. "The real work is going to come outside of practice from hitting in the cage, getting your running in, fielding ground balls and doing the little things correctly. Baseball is a team sport. One individual can't win a baseball game."
"I want to go into the community, once they start signups," Kidd said. "During the offseason, I would like to put on some clinics. We have to make baseball fun again, and keep kids off the streets. The big picture is outside of baseball. I want to teach kids to be young men so that when different situations come up and they are faced with adversity, they can turn away from something they don't want to do, and do the right thing."
Kidd has a bachelor's degree from Southern New Hampshire University in Sports Management and Business.
Kidd said he likes a hit-and-run style of baseball.
"I feel like we have good leadership and good camaraderie," he said. "This is a very scrappy bunch that is going to play hard."
Kidd will be counting on senior pitchers Cade Cloessner, Cade Richmond and Chandler Easterling, as well as senior catch Baylor Cobb, who has signed with Tulane.
Cloessner batted .600 in four games with a home run as a junior.
Richmond hit .455 in five games.
Cobb hit .562 in five games.
Easterling hit .571 in four games.
"We'll be counting on those guys offensively, as well," Kidd said. "We're going to practice hard and play hard. I'm anxious to get that first game under my belt."
