Former Franklin Parish High School Patriot Gracie King has put up solid numbers for LSU Eunice in her sophomore season.
So far, King has a .350 batting average, 12 home runs, 55 RBIs and 55 hits for her Bengals.
LSU Eunice is set to play Mississippi Gulf Coast in the opening round of the Region 23 Tournament at home beginning this Thursday. The Bengals (34-20) will host the National Tournament qualifying tournament for just the second time in program history, the first coming in 2016.
This will be the third time this season the two sides met, splitting a doubleheader in Eunice on February 24. The Bengals were stopped just short of a seventh inning rally in an 8-7 opening setback but roared in the nightcap, delivering a 19-4 mercy rule win.
King showed out in against the Mississippi Coast team, connecting on a trio of home runs in the win, totaling a LSUE single-game record 10 RBIs.
LSU Eunice enters the postseason winners in five of its last six games. LSUE has employed a true pitching staff in 2021 with no pitcher logging more than 100 innings this season.
Mississippi Gulf Coast comes into the week ranked third nationally in the most recent NJCAA polls, fresh off a 2-2 week at the MACCC State Tournament. The Bulldogs are 30-12 on the season and are led offensively by sophomore Rakeya Travis. The shortstop paces MGCCC with the team triple crown, leading in home runs (14), RBI (57) and average (.466).
