EUNICE, La. – Gracie King (Winnsboro, LA, Franklin Parish HS) provided a day to remember as LSU Eunice split its doubleheader with Mississippi Gulf Coast CC on Wednesday at Lady Bengal Field. The twinbill was between two teams ranked in the most recent Top 10 of the NJCAA Division II polls.
King blasted three home runs and connected on a single-game record 10 RBIs during 19-4 Game Two victory over the Bulldogs. A comeback fell short, 8-7, in the afternoon opener. For the day, King collected five hits, 10 RBIs and five runs scored.
LSU Eunice responded with authority, blowing past Mississippi Gulf Coast 19-4 in five innings. The Bengals were led by a historic effort from Gracie King.
The freshman went 4-for-4 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. She's the first Bengal to belt a trio of homers in a single game since Rebbeca Skains vs. Pearl River CC on April 10, 2016. The 10 RBIs are the most in LSUE history in a single game.
King started and ended the offensive fireworks with a three-run long ball in the first and a grand slam in the fourth. Her third inning three-run bomb pushed the LSUE lead to 7-0 which was extended to double digits thanks to a Kennedy Smith three-run homer later in the inning.
Smith had a breakout game of her own with her second home run at LSUE in addition to a career best 4 RBI output. Olivia Hennen was overshadowed with another perfect game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Sydnei Simon (Rayne, LA, Notre Dame HS) would also product a three-hit game, driving in three RBIs.
Mississippi Gulf Coast would add four runs in the fourth inning before LSUE delivered a knockout blow with a nine-spot in the bottom half of the inning.
