GULF SHORES, Ala. - Gracie King (Winnsboro, LA, Franklin Parish HS) capped off a career weekend with a day to remember as the Bengals swept through another day on at the Sun Chief Invitational in Gulf Shores.
King blasted a home run in each of LSUE's victories including a go-ahead three-run home run to defeat previously unbeaten and No. 13 in Division I Wallace State, 5-4. That win was sandwiched between a 11-7 comeback win over Southern Union State CC and a 5-4 victory over L.B. Wallace to cap the perfect 5-0 stay in Alabama.
The freshman infielder paced the Bengals' attack for the weekend, going 7-for-14 (.500) with nine RBIs, six runs scored, a double, a triple and the three home runs.
Game 1 vs. Southern Union State CC – W, 11-7
LSU Eunice plated eight unanswered runs late to score a come-from-behind win over Southern Union State CC, 11-7. Maddie Leal (Houston, TX, Spring HS) paced the offensive attack with a three-hit, three RBI and three game.
The Bengals and Bison went back-and-forth early on with Olivia Hennon’s (Choudrant, LA, Choudrant HS) two-run ground ball error sandwiched between two Southern Union home runs that gave the Bison a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the third. Gracie King would tie the game in the bottom half of the inning, using one of three SUSCC errors to score Sydnie Simon (Rayne, LA, Notre Dame HS).
The Bison pushed ahead to a 7-3 lead with a four-run fifth inning thanks to three extra base hits.
LSUE would roar back with four-run frames in the fifth and sixth innings. Leal would get the rally started with a RBI double, followed by a RBI single from King.
The Bengals would take the lead for good an inning later off a two-run triple from Leal. Two batters later Gracie King would blast a solo home run to give LSUE the 11-7 advantage.
Leal and King both posted multi-hit games while Hennen drove in three runs.
Raegan Pilgreen (Ruston, LA, Quitman HS) picked up the win after tossing 2.1 innings of shutout relief. Pilgreen allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out a batter. Sydnei Simon was the starting pitcher with Chloe Brouillettee (Mansfield, LA, Stanley HS) coming to pitch 1.2 innings of relief.
Game 2 vs. No. 13 Wallace State CC – W, 5-4
A pair of home runs and tough defense paved the way for LSUE to take down Division I No. 13 Wallace State, 5-4. The Bengals handed the Lions their first loss of the season.
Karli Fontenot (Ville Platte, LA, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte HS) blasted a solo home run in the first, while Grace King's three-run shot in the fifth gave the Bengals a 5-2 edge. Wallace State would creep back to within one before the Bengals escaped with the victory.
Cendall Barton (Elmer, LA, Alexandria Senior HS) (2-2) picked up the victory after going six strong, scattering four earned runs off 10 hits. Chloe Brouilette notched her first career save with a one-hit shutout seventh inning.
Game 3 vs. L.B. Wallace – W, 5-4
An early offensive burst was just enough for LSU Eunice to get past L.B. Wallace 5-4 to close out the Sun Chief Invitational.
LSUE raced out to a 5-1 lead in the third inning capped off by Gracie King's two-run home run. Karli Fontenot and Syndei Simon each recorded RBI singles in the first and second innings, respectively.
Fontenot was the lone Bengal to record a multi-hit game.
The rest was left to Kinsley Ashworth (Plainview, LA, Plainview HS). The left-handed freshman picked up the win after going 4.2 innings, giving up four earned runs off six hits and four walks. Ashworth (2-2) also struck out five batters.
Barton would secure the win with her second save of the season. The freshman tossed 2.1 shutout innings giving up just one hit while sitting down three batters.
