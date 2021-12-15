Lady Cougars beat TA, 58-21 By Joe Curtis / joecurtis@franklinsun.com Dec 15, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Academy Lady Cougars took care of business last week, beating Tensas Academy Chiefs, 58-21.Natalie Roberts was the top scorer for the Cougars with 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.Shelby Dickerson laid in 12 points and was tough in the paint with nine rebounds. Taylor Biggs snatched 14 rebounds in the contest.On Dec. 9, the Lady Cougars continued their winning ways against Union Christian Academy. FA beat Union, 68-21.In the contest, Sartin put up 14 points while Dickerson again scored 12 points.Aydenn McCain helped the Cougar cause by dropping in 10 points.Macie Wall dominated the paint and grabbed 14 rebounds for FA.Earlier in December, the Lady Cougars wrecked UCA to the tune of 69-18.Dickerson had a solid performance against UCA, scoring 22 points. Wall bucketed 12 points while Roberts put up 10 points.Cathedral bested FA Lady Cougars 47-24. Sartin and Amanda Hatton scored six point each for FA.FA Cougars varsity boys basketball had a tough go against TA, falling short 62-40.Robert Newman was FA’s leading scorer with 10 points, while Hoyt Carroll dropped in eight points and 12 rebounds.Aden Ward scored eight points for the Cougars.On Dec. 9, FA battled Union Christian Academy but fell short, 58-39.Carroll garnered 14 points against UCA.Robert Newman followed with nine points.Earlier in the month, the Cougars fell short again against UCA, 53-38.Carroll had a strong game against UCA, collecting 22 points.Kyler Roberts put up 11 points in the contest.Cathedral beat FA, 68-29 in a December contest.Newman had nine points in the contest. 