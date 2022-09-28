Lady Cougars cruise past Claiborne Academy, 15-0 Sep 28, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Academy Lady Cougars easily handled Claiborne Academy on the diamond Saturday, Sept. 24, 15-0.In the blowout, FA only took three innings to get the victory.FA scored four runs in the first inning, but the Cougars had their biggest inning in the second when the team put seven runs on the scoreboard. The squad ended with game with four more runs in the third.Avaree McCain led the offensive surge with three hits. Avery Dickerson added two hits and three RBIs while Kennedi Remore slapped two hits and a whopping four RBIs for the night.Macie Wall punched in two RBIs for FA.As a whole, the Lady Cougars had 12 hits against Claiborne Academy.Anne Elise Sartin limited Claiborne to just two hits during her three innings spent on the mound. Sartin had five strike outs and 10 first-pitch strikes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cougars Claiborne Academy Strike Baseball Sport Anne Elise Sartin Pitch Out Team Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ September 28, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Lowentritt Gazebo 1 hr ago THE LOWENTRITT Gazebo at Davis Park is ongoing a major facelift. Workers removed the roof, s… Read more +3 Residency helps Burns explore style Sep 1, 2022 Local artist and art instructor Shelby Kiper Burns of Wisner was recently given a unique opp… Read more Winnsboro native holds VP position for national publishing company Aug 26, 2022 A Monroe man whose strong work ethic can be traced to his days spent on his family’s farm in… Read more Winnsboro native on journey to beat cancer Aug 24, 2022 Isaiah 41:10 Read more Flag posting ceremony to honor cousins who died in Vietnam Aug 10, 2022 The sacrifices of two Winnsboro, La., cousins who were killed in action during the War in Vi… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOuachita hosts OCS for historic Thursday night matchupContested race expected in Senate District 33West Monroe rallies in fourth quarter to beat ScotlandvilleRevenge is sweet for Carroll seniors in Sterlington victorySt. Frederick hands Delhi Charter its first loss of the seasonWest Ouachita remains undefeated after victory over GrantCollinston man allegedly threatens to kill self, girlfriend, store employeesMARTIN: Will Week 5 offer up more upsets?Biomedical facility in Monroe to cost $34 millionTourism bureau snubs children’s museum Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe woman arrested for carrying gun in Church’s Chicken (1)
