The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars used timely hitting and solid defense to defeat Prairie View Academy by a score of 7-2 on Monday, October 4, and advance to the best-of-three championship series.
Franklin struck first in the top of the first inning when Shelby Dickerson doubled and then scored on a line-drive single by Anne Elise Sartin.
Prairie View answered in the bottom of the first to tie the game 1-1.
The Lady Cougars came right back in the top of the second to score two more runs when Natalie Roberts and Avaree McCain led off the inning with singles. Aydenn McCain grounded into a fielder’s choice to force Roberts out, then Dickerson hit her second double in as many innings to score both Avaree and Aydenn McCain.
Franklin added two more runs in the top of the fifth, highlighted by singles from Aydenn McCain and Sartin, followed by RBI singles by Macie Wall and Amanda Hatton.
The Lady Cougars pushed two more across in the top of the sixth when Kennedi Remore walked to lead off the inning, Aydenn McCain singled, and Dickerson knocked her third double of the contest to score Remore. Sartin then drove home McCain on a sacrifice fly to complete the scoring for Franklin.
Dickerson led the offensive attack with three doubles, followed by two hits each by Sartin, Wall and Aydenn McCain.
Sartin was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out three.
By virtue of the win, Franklin Academy has home field advantage in the best-of-three series. Game times are as follows:
Game 1: Wednesday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Franklin Academy
Game 2: Thursday, October 7, at 6:30 p.m. at Prairie View Academy
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, October 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Franklin Academy
