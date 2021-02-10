Franklin Academy Lady Cougars lost to Riverdale Academy 44-34 Feb. 1.
The loss drops the Lady Cougars to 7-7 overall and 5-2 in district. Also, FA played Mt. Salus in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday night.
Against Riverdale, the Lady Cougars came out strong in the first quarter blanking the opposing team 8-0.
In the second quarter, FA continued with the lead 19-13, but the second half was a different story.
Riverdale outscored FA 35-26 and kept their lead going into the fourth quarter.
Shelby Dickerson was leading scorer for FA with 13 points followed by Anne Sartin with seven.
Additionally, Dickerson was leading scorer against Tensas Academy in the game played late January. Dickerson scored 20 for the Lady Cougars.
The FA boys basketball team lost to a tough Riverdale squad, 64-29.
Riverdale jumped out to a 30-7 lead in the first quarter as FA never could get their footing.
Riverdale kept a distant lead in the second quarter, 50-15, but the Cougars started clawing their way back in the second half.
FA cut into the lead in the third quarter 57-21, but it was not quite enough.
Jacob Banks was the leading scorer for the Cougars with eight points followed by Loren Rollins with six points.
Overall Cougar record is 2-11 and 1-9 in district.
