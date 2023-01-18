The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team opened last week with a disappointing 61-41 loss to Wilkinson County Christian Academy in a non-district game.
Although the score was tied 16-16 after the first quarter, WCCA then went on 24-3 run to take a commanding lead. Although Franklin cut the deficit to 14 points in the fourth quarter, that was as close as their comeback attempt would get.
Anne Elise Sartin led the Lady Cougars with 14 points, two rebounds and three steals, followed by Aydenn McCain with nine points and four rebounds, Amanda Hatton with eight points, three rebounds and four steals, Macie Wall with four points and five rebounds, Taylor Biggs with four points and two rebounds and Abby Miller with two points and three rebounds.
FA then traveled to Bossier City on Friday to play Providence Classical Academy in a district road contest.
The score was tied 19-19 at the half before Providence used a 15-7 run to open an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Although the Lady Cougars were playing short-handed, they still fought back to within three points before ultimately falling by a score of 46-43.
Biggs led a very balanced Lady Cougar attack with 11 points, two rebounds and three steals, followed by Sartin with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals, Aydenn McCain with 10 points, two rebounds and four steals, Hatton with 10 points and four rebounds, Wall with two points, three rebounds and two steals and Avaree McCain with two rebounds.
Franklin Academy plays a district home game against Claiborne Academy on Jan. 17, followed by a non-district road contest against Briarfield Academy on Jan. 19 and a district road game against Tallulah Academy on Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.