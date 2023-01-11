The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team opened district play with a home loss to Tallulah Academy on Jan. 3 by a score of 43-32.
The Lady Cougars led most of the ballgame; however, Tallulah played a dominant fourth quarter to take the lead and put the game away.
Anne Elise Sartin scored 10 points and Taylor Biggs scored nine points to lead Franklin, followed by Macie Wall with six points, Aydenn McCain with four points, Avaree McCain with two points and Abby Miller with one point.
Franklin Academy got things back on track on Jan. 5 with a rout of Union Christian Academy by a score of 57-15.
Sartin led the Lady Cougars with 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals, followed by Aydenn McCain with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists, Biggs with nine points and two rebounds, Wall with eight points and six rebounds, Avaree McCain with five points, three assists and three steals, Miller with two points, five rebounds and three blocks and Kennedi Remore with two points.
The Lady Cougars then traveled to Claiborne Academy on Jan. 6 to play their first district road game and prevailed in a nail-biter by a score of 57-54.
Franklin raced out to a 25-9 lead in the first quarter behind 14 points from Sartin, seven points from Aydenn McCain and four points from Biggs, but Claiborne clawed back in the second quarter and was only down by six points at halftime.
The rest of the game was tight, with Franklin holding on to its six-point lead after three quarters. Claiborne made a run in the fourth quarter and took the lead at 53-50, but Avaree McCain made a clutch three-pointer to tie the game at 53, then Aydenn McCain made the go-ahead basket on the following possession to put the Lady Cougars up 55-53.
After Claiborne made a free throw to pull to within one point, Sartin made a layup with five seconds left to finish the scoring for the night.
Sartin finished the game with 22 points and 3 rebounds, Aydenn McCain had 14 points and three rebounds, Biggs had 12 points, two rebounds and two steals, Avaree McCain had five points (all in the fourth quarter) and three rebounds, Wall had four points seven rebounds and three blocks and Miller had three rebounds.
Franklin Academy plays a non-district home game against Wilkinson County Christian School on Jan. 10, followed by a district road contest against Providence Classical School on Jan. 13.
