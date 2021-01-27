Franklin Academy Lady Cougar basketball improved their district record to 3-1 with a dominate performance against Prairie View Academy.
The Lady Cougars beat PVA 59-25 on Jan. 21.
“Everything was working tonight,” said FA Head Coach Paul Work. “This was the kind of game you always hope for as a coach.”
FA shot out of the gate in the first quarter and built a 17-3 lead. They expanded on the score in the second, 30-8.
In the second half, the Lady Cougars poured it on with a score of 49-15 at the end of the third quarter.
“These girls played together and worked the ball around,” Work said. “I hope they continue to play this way the remainder of the season.”
Natalie Roberts was leading scorer for the Lady Cougars with 18 points.
Anne Sartin scored 17 points followed by Shelby Dickerson with 14 points.
FA improved their overall record to 5-6.
Next scheduled game was Jan. 26 with PVA at home and Tensas Academy Jan. 28 in Winnsboro.
