After falling behind by nineteen points late in the second quarter on Dec. 12, the Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team regained their footing and mounted a comeback victory over Briarfield Academy by a score of 53-47.
Franklin was down 32-13 with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Aydenn McCain made a free throw and later heaved a sixty-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 32-17.
The Lady Cougars then outscored Briarfield 12-6 in the third quarter behind six points from Amanda Hatton, four points from Macie Wall and two points from Anne Elise Sartin to cut the deficit to 38-29.
Franklin still trailed 41-36 with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Avaree McCain then made a three-pointer to cut the score to 41-39, then subsequently made a free throw on the following possession to push the Lady Cougars to within one point.
After Briarfield scored to put them back up by three points, Taylor Biggs scored three points on a free throw and a made basket to tie the score with less than twenty seconds remaining. Regulation ended with the score tied 43-43.
Briarfield made a three-pointer to begin the overtime period, but the Lady Cougars then went on a 10-1 run to finish the game.
Sartin and Wall each scored three points in overtime, while Hatton and Biggs each had two points in overtime.
Wall led a balanced Lady Cougars attack with 13 points, while Sartin and Hatton each had 10 points, Biggs and Aydenn McCain each had 8 points and Avaree McCain had 4 points.
Franklin next plays in the Tensas Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
