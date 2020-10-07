The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars head to the championship round of the state tournament with a 9-5 win over Prairie View Academy.
The Lady Cougars have home field advantage in a best of three series. First game is at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Prairie View in Bastrop. Game two is at home and game three is 45 minutes after game two.
If Saturday is rained out, games will be moved to Monday or Tuesday.
FA ran off with the lead late in the game Monday against Prairie View.
But things were not so easy in the first part of the game. The score was tied at three with FA batting in the top of the fifth with Anne Elisa Sartin singled on a 1-1 count, scoring a run.
The Lady Cougars were boosted by Macie Wall who went 4-for-4 at the plate. Wall singled in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.
FA opened up the scoring in the second inning when Aydenn McCain doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
The Lady Cougars notched three runs in the sixth inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Taylor Biggs, Wall and Natalie Roberts.
Sartin was the winning pitcher for FA. Sartin went the distance for FA, allowing 12 hit and five runs while striking out three.
FA scattered 15 hits in the game.
Wall, McCain, Shelby Dickerson and Biggs all had multiple hits.
