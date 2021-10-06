State tournament play began on October 2 with the top eight teams remaining in 3-AAA commencing a double-elimination tournament in Magee, Mississippi, with the top two finishers advancing to a best-of-three series for the championship later this week.
Franklin Academy Lady Cougars entered the State tournament with an opening round win against Lee Academy (from Marianna, Arkansas) by a score of 8-2.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first when Anne Elise Sartin doubled and then scored when Macie Wall drove a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence for a home run.
Franklin tacked on a third run in the second inning when Natalie Roberts scored on a sacrifice fly by Kennedi Remore.
Wall and Taylor Biggs scored in the third when Amanda Hatton bunted and advanced all the way to third base on an error by the third baseman. Sartin then drove in the final three runs for Franklin Academy with a sacrifice fly in the fourth that scored Shelby Dickerson who had led off the inning with a double, and a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that also scored Dickerson.
Dickerson, Sartin, Wall and Biggs led the offensive attack with two hits each. Sartin was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings, allowing no earned runs on six hits, while striking out ten and walking none.
Cougars capture lead in seventh in prevail over Tunica
Franklin Academy won a tough matchup against Tunica Academy by a score of 4-3.
Tunica struck first in the bottom of the first inning when their leadoff batter homered on the first pitch to put Tunica up 1-0. Franklin evened things up in the top of the third with another two-out rally.
Anne Elise Sartin singled and advanced to second when Macie Wall was hit by a pitch. Taylor Biggs then singled to score Sartin.
Franklin took the lead in the top of the fifth when Aydenn McCain doubled to lead off the inning and later scored on a single by Wall. Tunica reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out single to go up 3-2.
The Lady Cougars answered in the top of the sixth when Avaree McCain doubled and later scored on a two-out single by Aydenn McCain.
Franklin took the lead for the final time in the top of the seventh with more two-out magic when Wall doubled and later scored with two outs when Amanda Hatton hit a line drive to center to put the Lady Cougars up 4-3.
Sartin shut the door in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the win. The junior retired seven of the final eight batters she faced.
Wall led the bats with three hits, while Sartin and Aydenn McCain contributed two hits each. Sartin was the winning pitcher. She allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
