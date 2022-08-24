Franklin Academy Lady Cougars softball team had a busy week on the diamond as they battled through four games.
In the first game of a doubleheader, Anne Elise Sartin pitched a gem to lead the Lady Cougars to a victory over Providence Classical Academy (PCA), 15-0.
FA started out slow, scoring only one run in the first, but the squad fired up the offensive jets in the second. The Lady Cougars scored nine runs in the second inning, all but putting away PCA.
FA would go on to score three insurance runs in the third and two in the fourth innings.
Sartin led the way defensively from the circle, pitching four innings while collecting 10 strikeouts. Sartin had good control with 10 first-pitch strikes.
Avery Dickerson, Taylor Biggs and Sartin each had two hits to lead the Lady Cougars offensively.
Sartin accumulated six RBIs during the contest while Dickerson had three RBIs and Addy McMurry had one RBI.
Avaree McCain pitched a no hitter against PCA in the second game, Aug. 15.
FA again dominated on both sides of the plate as they beat PCA, 18-0.
The Lady Cougars scored 10 runs in the first and eight in the third inning on the way to racking up 11 hits as a team.
From the mound, McCain struck six and had seven first-pitch strikes.
Macie Wall had the big bat for the Lady Cougars with three hits. Sartin and McCain each collected two hits.
Along with her three hits, Wall and Dickerson each had four RBIs. For the night, Sartin had three RBIs.
The Lady Cougars continued their dominating ways in Lake Providence against Briarfield Academy.
The Lady Cougars blanked Briarfield, 13-0.
FA spread their runs out against the Lake Providence team. The squad scored two runs in the first, second and third innings. They upped the score in the fourth inning by four and added three runs in the fifth inning.
Sartin took the mound again for FA and put on a pitching clinic. Sartin lasted all five innings, striking out nine and collecting 12 first-pitch strikes.
Three Lady Cougars had three hits in the contest: Sartin, McCain and Amanda Hatton.
Sartin batted in four runners for the night while Hatton and Kennedi Remore each had two RBIs.
FA made a valiant comeback against Cathedral but it was too little, too late.
The Winnsboro team traveled to Natchez to play Cathedral, coming up short 10-6 in seven innings.
FA got on the board first by scoring two runs in the first, but the Green Wave answered with three runs of their own.
In the second, the Lady Cougars added another run on the board to tie the score, but the home team answered with two of their own.
Cathedral would go on to score two in the fifth and sixth innings to increase their lead.
FA never stopped fighting. The pesky Winnsboro squad scored three in the seventh before Cathedral squelched the comeback.
As a team, FA had nine hits to Cathedral’s 10.
Wall led the Lady Cougars with three hits while Sartin had three RBIs.
Sartin went the distance on the mound and fanned nine Cathedral players.
According to FA’s schedule, the Lady Cougar’s will play their first district contest against Tallulah on Aug. 23 at home and travel to PVA on Aug. 25 for another district contest.
