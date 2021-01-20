Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team split district contests against a tough Tallulah Academy squad Jan. 13 and 15.
FA traveled to Tallulah in the Wednesday night matchup and battled to a 48-52 loss, but during the Friday night matchup the Lady Cougars defended their home court with a 53-42 victory against their northern district opponents.
“The girls never gave up and continued to have balanced scoring and rebounds,” said Head Coach Paul Work.
In the Jan. 13 game, TA came out of the first quarter with a slim 12-10 lead. The Lady Cougars battled hard, but TA still hung on to 27-21 lead at the end of the first half.
In the third quarter, Tallulah pushed FA to a 43-32 margin. The Lady Cougars continued to battle in the fourth, but they came up just short.
Shelby Dickerson was the leading scorer for FA with 13 points followed by Anne Sartin with 12 points.
Katelynn Faulk put in eight points, and Macie Wall bucketed seven points.
In the Jan. 15 game, FA would have to battle back against TA.
Tallulah would put up 16 points in the first quarter with FA scoring just six, but the Lady Cougars would not give up on their home court.
FA cut into the lead, 23-30, in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, the Lady Cougars continue to scratch and claw their way back, pulling within one point against Tallulah, 33-34.
FA would eventually have a solid fourth quarter, scoring 20 points as a team for a final score of 53-42.
“Taylor Biggs stepped up and played well,” Work said. “Taylor is an eighth grader playing up. I am proud of all the girls in the way they played together.”
Faulk was the leading scorer with 13 points followed by Dickerson with 12 points. Wall scored 11 points in the contest.
FA 49 - Tensas 12
The Lady Cougars dominated Tensas Academy, 49-12, in a game played Jan. 12.
“Again, we had balanced scoring and rebounding,” Work said.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 11-0 score in the first quarter, and extended the point spread to 22-5 in the second.
Second half was much the same as the score was 33-8 in the third quarter.
Sartin was the leading scorer for FA with 14 points.
Dickerson put in 12 points followed by Natalie Roberts with nine points.
Wall scored eight points, and Faulk got six points.
The Lady Cougars record at press time was 4-6, 2-1 in district. They were scheduled to play Central on Tuesday night.
