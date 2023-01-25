The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team defeated Claiborne Academy in a home district contest on Jan. 17.
Franklin jumped out to an 11-5 lead after one quarter led by Macie Wall with five points. Franklin extended the lead in the second quarter to 24-13 behind seven points from Anne Elise Sartin and six points from Aydenn McCain.
The Lady Cougars kept their foot on the gas in the second half and cruised to a 45-32 victory, with both Avaree McCain and Aydenn McCain scoring eight points in the second half.
Aydenn McCain led the Lady Cougars with 16 points and five rebounds, followed by Sartin with nine points and three steals, Avaree McCain with eight points and two rebounds,Wall with seven points, six rebounds and five blocks, Taylor Biggs with three points and seven rebounds, Amanda Hatton with two points and two rebounds and Abby Miller with three rebounds and one block.
Franklin then traveled to Briarfield Academy on January 19 for a non-district game and lost 42-37.
Despite leading 20-19 at the half, Franklin was not able to match Briarfield in the third quarter and fell behind 31-27.
The Lady Cougars made a run in the final three minutes but were unable to catch up with Briarfield. Sartin and Hatton each scored nine points for Franklin, followed by Aydenn McCain with six points, Biggs with four points, Miller with four points, Avaree McCain with three points and Wall with two points.
FA then traveled to Tallulah on Friday to play Tallulah Academy in a district road contest and lost 35-32.
Despite missing most of the game, Biggs scored eight points.
Avaree McCain also scored eight points and had two steals for the Lady Cougars, followed by Aydenn McCain with six points, Hatton with four points, Sartin with three points and six rebounds, Wall with two points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Miller with one point and six rebounds.
Franklin Academy plays a district home game and has Senior Night against Prairie View Academy on Jan. 24, followed by a non-district road contest against Wilkinson County Christian Academy on Jan. 27.
