The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team played in the Tensas Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
On Dec. 27, the Lady Cougars lost a heartbreaker to Tallulah Academy 41-37 in overtime.
Franklin was behind 24-16 at halftime before mounting a comeback in the second half. Macie Wall made a basket in the fourth quarter to pull Franklin to within four points, but Tallulah scored four points to extend the lead back to eight with less than three minutes to play.
Franklin then scored six points on consecutive possessions when Amanda Hatton and Taylor Biggs both connected from three-point range to pull the Lady Cougars to within two points.
Anne Elise Sartin made a basket with less than thirty seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 37.
Unfortunately, FA was shut out in overtime.
Wall and Sartin led the Lady Cougars with 10 points each, while Hatton scored six points, Aydenn McCain and Biggs each scored five points and Avaree McCain scored one point.
The following night, FA rolled past Tensas Academy 62-26.
After a close first quarter ended with the Lady Cougars up 13-10, Franklin outscored Tensas 29-5 over the third and fourth quarters to put the contest out of reach.
Sartin led the Lady Cougars with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, followed by Macie Wall with 15 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Aydenn McCain scored 13 points with nine rebounds and five steals, Avaree McCain scored sox points with three assists and two steals, Taylor Biggs scored six points with nine rebounds and two assists, and Abby Miller scored three points with six rebounds and five blocks.
The Lady Cougars begin district play this week with a district home game against Tallulah Academy on Jan. 4, followed by a non-district road game against Union Christian on Jan. 5 and a district road game against Claiborne on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.