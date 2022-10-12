The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars capped off a stellar campaign with their second state championship defeating Prairie View Academy two games to one in the best-of-three championship series.
After an injury-plagued August filled with several cancellations due to rainouts, the Lady Cougars were able to assemble their starting nine for the first time on Sept. 5. They finished the regular season as District 5-3A Champions and a record of 15-4.
The Lady Cougars cruised through South State on Sept. 24 and 26 (the top four teams from each district in the south half of the association play a double-elimination tournament with the top four teams advancing to the overall State tournament in Magee, Mississippi) undefeated with an opening-round victory over Claiborne Academy by a score of 15-0 and then consecutive victories over Prairie View Academy 1-0 and 6-2. This was Franklin Academy’s first South State Championship in several years and made them the top seed heading into the State Tournament.
The State tournament in Magee was held on Oct. 1 and 3 and was comprised of the top eight teams in Class 3-A in a double-elimination format. The team that left Magee undefeated would advance to the best-of-three championship series and host Game 1 and Game 3 if necessary, while the team that left Magee with only one loss would host Game 2.
Franklin got off to a hot start in their opening round game against Newton Academy winning by a score of 11-1.
Aydenn McCain doubled in the bottom of the first and later scored on a steal of home. Anne Elise Sartin then scored on an RBI groundout by Macie Wall to make the score 2-0.
Franklin would push three more runs across the following inning on an RBI single by Aydenn McCain and a two-RBI single by Anne Elise Sartin. Kennedi Remore and Sartin led the Lady Cougars at the plate with two hits each, with Remore having a double, triple and three RBI’s. Sartin was the winning pitcher allowing three hits, no walks and one unearned run over six innings while striking out twelve.
Franklin Academy would then face district rival Claiborne Academy in the second game of the tournament and quickly defeated them 10-0 in five innings. Avaree McCain led the Cougar offense with three hits and two runs scored, while Avery Dickerson and Sartin each had two hits. Sartin was the winning pitcher going all five innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six.
This set up the fifth meeting between Franklin and PVA in less than three weeks, and the Lady Cougars were ready for it. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third when Avaree McCain singled with two outs. Anne Elise Sartin then stroked an RBI double to right field scoring McCain and putting the Lady Cougars up 1-0. PVA came back to take the lead 2-1 in the top of the fourth.
Franklin Academy reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Aydenn McCain singled, Avaree McCain singled and Sartin was intentionally walked to load the bases. Macie Wall, the Lady Cougars’ cleanup hitter, then surprised the PVA defense with a squeeze bunt down the first base line to score Aydenn McCain.
Wall was safe at first to keep the bases loaded. Taylor Biggs then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Avaree McCain and put FA up 3-2. Sartin then pitched two scoreless innings to complete the 3-2 victory and send FA to the championship series. Sartin pitched a complete game to get the win, allowing three hits, one walk and two unearned runs while striking out nine PVA batters. PVA would then win later in the day to also advance to the championship round.
Game One was held on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Prairie View Academy struck first when Brynlee McKoin doubled to center and scored one run. The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth. Anne Elise Sartin singled to open the inning. Macie Wall then drove the first pitch over the centerfield fence for a home run that put Franklin Academy up 2-1.
PVA tied the score in the top of the fifth when the leadoff batter reached on an error and later scored on an RBI single. The Lady Cougars quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning when Aydenn McCain walked, stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Avaree McCain. Sartin was then intentionally walked. Wall then completed her great night at the plate by launching a double to left center that scored both McCain and Sartin.
The final score would be 4-3 in Franklin Academy’s favor. Wall paced the Lady Cougars at the plate, while Kennedi Remore also had two hits and Amanda Hatton contributed a double. Sartin pitched another complete game win for FA, allowing six hits while striking out five.
The venue shifted to Prairie View Academy for the second game of the series on October 5, and the Lady Cougars let victory slip away late in the game to lose by a score of 7-4. Franklin jumped out to an early 3-0 lead paced by a single by Taylor Biggs and a two-RBI double by Amanda Hatton.
The Lady Cougars extended their lead to 4-0 when Hatton singled and later scored on a two-out RBI single by Avery Dickerson.
The score was 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when some defensive miscues and timely hitting opened the door for PVA to take a 5-4 lead. The Lady Spartans would add two more runs in the sixth inning to reach the final margin of victory. Sartin was the losing pitcher, allowing two earned runs, no walks and striking out five in another complete game effort.
The deciding game would be held in Winnsboro on October 8 and would be the eighth meeting this season between the two teams. The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth when PVA scored one run on a defensive error to go up 1-0.
Franklin Academy responded in the bottom of the fourth with some two-out heroics when Taylor Biggs doubled, Amanda Hatton then singled to drive in Biggs and Kennedi Remore doubled to score Hatton. Franklin held a slim 2-1 advantage until the top of the sixth when PVA scored on a defensive error to tie the score 2-2. Despite having bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the fifth and bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Spartans were able to keep FA from scoring.
The score remained 2-2 at the end of regulation, so the game then moved into extra innings. Under International Tiebreaker rules, in extra innings, the last batted out from the prior inning starts the inning on second base with no outs. Sartin, who had an ERA of 0.54 in 51 2/3 innings during the playoffs, held PVA to no runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Avery Dickerson laid down a beautiful bunt to advance Maddie Claire Wilson to third base. Wilson would later score the championship-clinching run when Avaree McCain hit a sacrifice fly to left field to end the game. Dickerson led the Lady Cougars offense with three hits, while Hatton and Remore had two hits each and Avaree McCain, Sartin, Wall and Biggs each contributed one hit. Sartin was the winning pitcher, allowing no earned runs and striking out eight over eight innings.
Franklin Academy ends their season with a record of 23-5 and the title of MAIS Class 3-AAA State Champions.
