Lady Cougars

THE FRANKLIN Academy Lady Cougars are the Class AAA Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) softball state champions. FA beat Prairie View Academy two games to one Saturday. This is a second state championship. Members of the team were: Anne Elise Sartin, Macie Wall, Amanda Hatton, Taylor Biggs, Avaree McCain, Aydenn McCain, Maddie Claire Wilson, Avery Dickerson, Kennedi Remore, Georgia Austin, Addy McMurry, Jorja Lawhorn,Anna Claire Russell, Bella Smith, Head Coach: Scott Sartin, Assistant Coaches: Clark McCain, Willie Remore, Andy Truelove and Jennifer Wall. Read their story on Page 12A. (Submitted picture)

The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars capped off a stellar campaign with their second state championship defeating Prairie View Academy two games to one in the best-of-three championship series.

