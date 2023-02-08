The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team finished their regular season on a high note with a home victory against Providence Classical School on Jan. 31 and a road victory against Prairie View Academy on Feb. 2.
The victories pushed the Lady Cougars into a four-way tie for the district title, with Franklin, Claiborne, Tallulah and Providence each finishing with a 5-3 district record.
FA began its week with a 35-31 victory against Providence in a low-scoring affair. Franklin clung to a slim 9-8 lead after the first quarter and 24-20 lead at the half.
Both teams played intense defense, but the Lady Cougars were able to hit some key baskets late in the game to put the game out of reach.
Taylor Biggs led a balanced Lady Cougar attack with 11 points and 4 rebounds, followed by Aydenn McCain with 10 points and 4 steals, Anne Elise Sartin with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 8 steals, Amanda Hatton with 2 points, Avaree McCain with 2 points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals, Abby Miller with 2 points and 2 rebounds and Macie Wall with a dominant 7 rebounds and 9 blocks.
The Lady Cougars then thrashed the Lady Spartans from Prairie View 56-21.
The game was never in doubt as Franklin jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game and a commanding 24-6 lead at the half.
Prairie View managed to score 15 points in the second half, but the Lady Cougars more than doubled that total with 32 second-half points of their own.
Biggs once again led a balanced Lady Cougar box score with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks, followed by Sartin with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, Hatton with 9 points and 2 rebounds, Wall with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocks, Aydenn McCain with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Avaree McCain with 7 points and 5 rebounds and Miller with 1 point, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Franklin Academy plays their first playoff game on February 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Wilkinson County Christian School in Woodville, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.