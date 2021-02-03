Franklin Academy Lady Cougars girls will played again Wednesday night for the district crown after falling to Riverdale Academy, 44-34.
The Lady Cougars lost a tough matchup to Riverdale Monday night in Winnsboro.
Earlier, FA beat Prairie View Academy 48-23 on Jan. 26.
The Lady Cougars actually fell behind early in the contest, 7-6 in the first quarter, but would bounce back.
“The girls played good team ball,” said Head Coach Paul Work. “They play so good together, and it is a really joy to watch them.”
In the second quarter, the Lady Cougars went up 15-11 and continued the surge in the third quarter, 35-18.
“We use to rely on our outside shooting, but now we go inside,” Work said. “We are rebounding and passing the ball well.”
Leading scorer for the Lady Cougars was Natalie Roberts with 14 points followed by Anna Elise Sartin with 13 points.
FA battled Tensas Academy in Winnsboro and came out victorious, 70-17.
Top scorer was Sartin with 17 points followed by Roberts with 12 points. Macie Wall put in 10 points for the Lady Cougars.
PVA beats FA boys
Prairie View Academy slipped past Franklin Academy boys basketball team, 38-26.
FA fought PVA hard throughout the game but came up just short. In the first quarter, PVA jumped out to a 8-5 and kept it going into the second quarter, 21-17.
The second half was much the same with PVA holding on to the lead 30-24.
Leading scorer for FA was Jacob Banks with 11 points followed by Loren Rollins with eight points.
Earlier in the week, FA boys played Tensas Academy and fell short, 73-56.
FA kept it close early scoring 12 points to TA’s 13 points in the first. They continued to play hard in the second quarter, 33-21.
But, Tensas used a big third quarter to distant themselves from FA, 38-59.
Banks was again the leading scorer for FA with 13 points.
Rollins was close behind with 11 points, and Tyler Roberts had nine points for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.