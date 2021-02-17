The Franklin Academy Lady Cougar basketball team went 1-3 in the South State Tournament last week and will play at Learned, MS, 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” said Head Coach Paul Work. “We are going to play in the state tournament. Been a long time since that has happened.”
FA marched into South State and won convincingly against Mt. Salus, 62-27.
Natalie Roberts was leading Cougar scorer with 17 points followed by Shelby Dickerson with 16 points.
Anne Sartin put in 10 points while Katelynn Faulk had nine points with limited play.
Along the way, Macie Wall grabbed 12 rebounds.
Second game of the tournament pitted FA against Riverdale Academy.
Riverdale bested FA, 58-43.
Riverdale came out strong in the first quarter outscoring the Lady Cougars 14-9, but FA would not give up. The Cougars added 12 more points in the second to pull within 12. The score at the end of the half was 35-23, Riverdale.
Going into the second half, Riverdale would outscore FA, 47-34.
Sartin was the leading Cougar scorer with 11 points, followed by Faulk with 10.
FA faced Tallulah Academy Feb. 13. TA would win the contest, 35-30.
FA would put six points on the board in the first quarter, but TA answered with 12 points of their own.
In the second quarter, both teams kept firing, but at the end of the first half TA led 21-15.
In the second half, FA would make a strong comeback, pulling within one point, 29-28.
Dickerson and Sartin were leading scorers for FA with 11 points each.
