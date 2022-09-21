Franklin Academy Lady Cougar softball won district Monday night overcoming Prairie View Academy in a big way, 13-4.
The Cougars scored in every inning except the third to come away with the win. FA scored two in the first, one in the second, fourth and fifth innings. Their biggest inning offensively was in the sixth inning when they put five runs on the board. They finished the game in the seventh inning with three runs.
Several Cougars had multiple hits in the game, including Kennedi Remore with three. Anne Elise Sartin and Amanda Hatton with two hits each.
Sartin pitched seven solid innings for the Cougars. She had two strike outs and 24 first-pitch strikes.
Sartin had a whopping six RBIs for the game along with Avery Dickerson and Remore had two RBIs each.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Cougars lost to Prairie View Academy on Sept. 13, 4-1, despite out hitting the opposing team seven to four.
The score was knotted at 0 until the third inning when Prairie View put three runs on the board. FA answered with one of their own in the bottom of the third but never managed to score again.
Prairie View added another run in the fourth to make the final score 4-1.
Sartin went the distance on the mound for FA, pitching all seven innings. Sartin struck out six players and added 17 first-pitch strikes.
Avery Dickerson and Taylor Biggs had two hits each for the Lady Cougars.
FA bounced back against the Cathedral Green Wave of Natchez. The Cougars beat Cathedral, 5-1, later in the week.
FA struck first in the fourth inning when they scored four runs. The Winnsboro team added another insurance run in the fifth inning.
The Green Wave’s lone score came in the seventh inning.
McCain stroked two hits for the Lady Cougars.
Maddie Claire Wilson added two RBIs and McCain had one RBI for FA.
Sartin worked seven innings on the mound for the Lady Cougars. In a winning effort, Sartin fanned 12 Cathedral players while accumulating 22 first-pitch strikes.
