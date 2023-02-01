The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team defeated Prairie View Academy January 24 on Senior Night by a score of 50-17.
Franklin was dominant from the start and led 33-6 at the half before cruising to victory in the second half.
The seniors played great on their special night, with Anne Elise Sartin scoring 20 points, four rebounds and two steals, and Macie Wall scoring eight points, eight rebounds and seven blocks.
Abby Miller had eight points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Aydenn McCain had eight points, two rebounds and three steals.
Taylor Biggs had five points and six rebounds and Avaree McCain having four rebounds and two steals.
On Jan. 27, the Lady Cougars traveled to Wilkinson County Christian Academy to play the defending South State Champions and lost 42-24.
Despite leading after the first quarter and only being down three points at the half, Franklin was not able to match WCCA in the decisive third quarter where they were outscored 16-5.
The Lady Cougars made a run in the fourth quarter but could not close the gap.
Sartin scored 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and four steals, followed by Aydenn McCain with five points, two rebounds and two steals, Avaree McCain with two points, Biggs with one point, six rebounds and two steals, Wall with seven rebounds and seven blocks and Miller with four rebounds.
Franklin Academy finishes their regular season with a home district game on Jan. 31 against Providence Classical Academy and a road district game on Feb. 2 against Prairie View Academy.
