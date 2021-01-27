Franklin Parish High School Patriot softball officially kicked off their season Jan. 17 with a midnight practice.
For some, midnight practices may not sound enjoyable, but for this squad it was fun.
“I’m excited about this group,” said Head Coach Kayla Shirley. “There is a bunch of fun personalities that love this game. They like to practice and that is fun to coach. They are excited and ready to play.”
The Lady Patriots bring four seniors to the roster with Carlie Bankston, Lainey Martin, Abigale Williams and Haliegh Worthington.
Williams, a Holmes Community College Bulldog signee, will see lot of time on the pitcher’s mound for FP. Maggie Parker, a junior, will also have pitcher duties.
Along with pitching, Williams will bring some power to Patriot bats in a lineup that features many players putting the ball in play.
“We’ll play some small ball this season,” Shirley said. “I feel like we have some speed.”
Bankston will play center field and bring leadership in the outfield for FP.
“If we need her anywhere else, she can fill in anywhere else,” Shirley said.
Martin will start in right or left field.
“She is a good outfielder for us,” Shirley said. “She also hits the ball well.”
Worthington will once again be a designated hitter for FP.
In field will be solid for the Lady Patriots.
Catcher will be Ashlyn Rodgers, a freshman.
Williams and Parker will split time at first base depending on who is pitching while Alyssa Nealy, a junior, will play second.
Carson King and Carlie Emfinger will share duties at short stop and Taylor Southern, a Sophomore, will play third.
“Pretty everybody is a veteran in the infield,” Shirley said.
FPHS schedule starts off with Ouachita on Feb. 22.
“They are always a good test,” Shirley said.
The Lady Patriots will also participate in the annual Polar Bear Tournament in Feb. 26-27 along with the Delta Charter Tournament March 12-13 and Vidalia Tournament March 26-27.
FP’s district foes are Neville and Bastrop.
“We didn’t get to play Neville last year,” Shirley said. FP along with everybody else season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s usually a good series between us,” Shirley said. “We match up pretty well.”
FP Lady Patriots:
Carlie Bankston
Lainey Martin
Abbie Williams
Haleigh Worthington
Carson King
Alyssa Nealy
Maggie Parker
Tayler Baker
Carlie Emfinger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.