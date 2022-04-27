The 2022 Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots softball team has made history, being the first squad to go the LHSAA state softball playoffs in Sulphur.
The team will play at noon Friday at Frasch Park on field 14. FP will play against number six ranked Beau Chene. Beau Chene boasts an overall regular-season record of 20-4.
The Ladies stamped their tickets Saturday with a win over Tioga, 13-3, in Winnsboro.
FP dominated the batting, racking the 18 total hits during the contest.
Including in the hitting was Courtlynn Havard with four hits followed by Maddie Middleton with three hits and four RBIs against Tioga.
Havard also pitched six innings for FP, striking out one and having 16 first-pitch strikes.
The Lady Patriots scored in every inning of the contest except for the first. They scored two in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth, and two in the fifth and sixth inning.
To get the Sulphur, FP had to play three games with little or no rest. So far, the Lady Patriots have played lights out with opponents only scoring four points total in three games.
FP 9 - South Lafourche 1
In the first round, FP beat South Lafourche, 9-1.
The Lady Patriots broke open a 0-0 tie in the second with their first two runs followed by a three-run performance in the third. FP would go on to put one insurance run in the fifth and three in the sixth inning.
The Lady Patriots bats were hot Tuesday evening in Winnsboro with the team hitting 14 times.
Alyssa Nealy was FP’s offensive leader racking up three hits, four RBIs on four quality at bats.
Taylor Southern also had three hits for the Lady Patriots.
Courtlynn Havard collected two RBIs while Ashlyn Rodgers had one RBI.
Defensively, FP was solid, committing only one error in the field.
Karley Ferrington went the distance for the Lady Patriots on the mound. Ferrington put in seven innings, striking out one.
FP 17 - Northwood 0
In the second round, Lady Patriot softball team cruised in the LHSAA playoffs with a 17-0 win over Northwood in Shreveport.
FP dominated the April 20 contest, scoring 10 runs in the first inning while adding seven more in the third.
The Lady Patriots were led by Courtlynn Havard’s stellar performance on the mound. Havard struck out three and allowed only two hits.
Not only did Havard lead on the mound, but she also led at the plate. She accumulated three hits in the game and batted four runs in.
Tayler Southern and Alyssa Nealy each had two hits. Nealy would go on to record three RBIs.
Maggie Parker also had three RBIs against Northwood.
The 10th ranked Lady Patriots will play the winner of the DeRidder, Tioga contest April 23 in the quarterfinals.
Tioga is ranked number two, and DeRidder comes in ranked 15th.
