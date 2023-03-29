The Lady Patriots beat Albany, the number ranked team in the state, Saturday at the Vidalia tournament, 4-1.
After a scoreless first inning, FP broke the scoring open with a three-run seventh inning.
The teams held each other scoreless in the third and fourth innings until Albany scored in the fifth.
FP put up an insurance run in the sixth inning.
The Lady Patriots sealed the deal in the seventh when Karley Ferrington connected to first baseman Maddie Middleton for the double play. With that, the Lady Patriots stormed the field to congratulate Ferrington and celebrate the huge win.
Coach Kayla Shirley Johnson was proud of the win and said her Lady Patriots, when playing their game, had the potential to beat anybody.
“We played the game I think we should have played the entire year,” Johnson said. “We have had a little bit of a slump, but I feel like we are coming out of it and playing our kind of softball now. Pitching was great from top to bottom. In the lineup we did what we had to, and defense was really on point. When we do those things right we can compete with anybody.”
Courtlynn Havard pitched the entire seven innings, striking out four and throwing 17 first-pitch strikes. Havard had an impressive 0.71 WHIP on the mound.
Ferrington also had a strong game offensively, racking up two hits and three RBIs.
The Lady Patriot defense committed no errors defensively while Albany committed five errors in the game.
Patriots 16 - FCCS 0
The Lady Patriots were too much for the Lady Warriors with their confidence soaring from the Albany win.
The Patriots met FCCS at the Vidalia tournament later that day and beat them 16-0.
FP used a big 12-point third inning to overcome FCCS. The Lady Patriots also scored a run in the first and second inning and two runs in the fourth inning.
As a team, FP collected 12 hits, while the Lady Warriors had two hits during the contest.
Havard had four hits and five RBIs during the game.
Taylor Southern also collected two RBIs.
Maddie Caldwell and Carley Emfinger had two hits each for FCCS.
Ferrington for FP spent three innings on the mound and struck out one.
Jadyn Hutchinson pitched for the Lady Warriors. She had three innings of work and struck out two.
FP 6 - Grant 5
Emma Foster smoked a grand slam against Grant, propelling her team to a 6-5 victory March 23.
FP was held scoreless until the fifth inning before Foster’s fireworks. Adding to the grand slam were clutch hits from Ashlynn Drane and Karley Ferrington.
Grant struck first in the matchup with a run in the first, second, fourth innings and two runs in the fifth. But, FP’s defense kicked in and held Grant scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings for the Lady Patriot comeback.
FP added to their fifth-inning four runs with a run in the sixth and seventh innings.
As a team, FP collected nine hits.
Havard and Ferrington shared mound duties against Grant. Havard pitched 4.1 innings and struck out three players.
Ferrington pitched 2.2 innings and struck out one.
