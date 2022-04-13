A high-scoring third inning lifted the Lady Patriots above Delta Charter Storm on April 5, 11-1.
FP put together a 17-hit performance against the Ferriday team led by Karley Ferrington and Emma Foster with three hits each. Alyssa Nealy would also add two RBI’s for the Lady Patriots.
Starting on the mound for FP was Ferrington. She put in a complete game performance, striking out two Storm players and throwing 15 first-pitch strikes.
The Lady Patriots limited DC to just seven hits in the contest.
Darbonne Woods 4 - Patriots 3
Darbonne Woods Charter scored in the late innings to slip by the Lady Patriots on April 7, 4-3.
FP outhit the Charter school but to no avail. As a team, FP hit six times to Darbonne’s seven hits.
The Lady Patriots put the first run on the board in the first inning and added to their score with two runs in the third. FP held Darbonne scoreless until the sixth inning when they scored two runs. Darbonne added two more runs in the seventh inning and held FP scoreless at the bottom of the inning.
Courtlynn Havard went 6.1 innings on the mound and struck out three players. During her stint, Havard had good control of the ball with 21 first-pitch strikes.
Ferrington pitched .2 inning in relief and struck out one.
Tayler Southern and Maddie Middleton led the offensive charge with two hits each. Southern also collected two RBIs and garnered three quality at bats.
Oak Grove 12 - Patriots 2
Oak Grove beat FP, 12-2, on Friday.
The opposing team used steady scoring and 15 hits to distance themselves from the Patriots. Also during the contest, FP uncharacteristically committed four eras.
The Lady Patriots scored their two runs in the second and third innings, while Oak Grove scored their first four runs in the first.
Ferrington took the mound for FP during the first three innings. Ferrington threw 18 first-pitch strikes.
Havard pitched in relief for one inning, striking out one Oak Grove player.
As a team, the Lady Patriots hit the ball three times.
