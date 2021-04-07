Forest used an early lead against the Lady Patriots to squeeze a victory.
Forest scored one run in the first inning and one in the fifth inning to beat FP, 2-1 on April 3. FP’s sole run came in the sixth inning.
Abbie Williams toed the rubber for FP, going six innings while striking out one. Williams had 14 first-pitch strikes for FP.
Kalee Young, Carlie Emfinger and Carlie Bankston each earned a hit for the Lady Patriots.
FP 24 - Delhi Charter 5
The Lady Patriots used an explosion of runs in the first and third inning to get past the Delhi Charter Gators, 24-5.
FP used 12-run innings in the first and third to run up the score on April 1.
Alyssa Nealy had four hits for the Patriots, Ashlyn Rodgers and Abbie Williams had three hits each for FP.
Maddie Parker was the winning pitcher for the Lady Patriots, going three inns and striking out three Gators.
