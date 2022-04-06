FP vs DC

JUNIOR VARISTY team played before varsity on Tuesday, pitting the Lady Patriots against Delta Charter Storm. FP's runner beat out DC's and ended up scoring. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

A high-scoring third inning lifted the Lady Patriots above Delta Charter Storm on Tuesday, 11-1.

FP put together a 17-hit performance against the Ferriday team led by Karley Ferrington and Emma Foster with three hits each. Alyssa Nealy would also add two RBI’s for the Lady Patriots.

Starting on the mound for FP was Ferrington. She put in a complete game performance, striking out two Storm players and throwing 15 first-pitch strikes.

The Lady Patriots limited DC to just seven hits in the contest.

