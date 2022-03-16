Lady Patriots bats were too much for Bastrop, as FP crushes the north Louisiana team 20-2 on March 10.
The contest only lasted two innings with the Lady Patriots scoring nine runs in the first and 11 in the second. During those two innings, the Winnsboro team racked up 15 hits and committed no eras.
Ava Foster took the mound for FP, going the distance. Foster struck out five batters with seven first-pitch strikes.
Maddie Parker and Courtlynn Havard had a dominate day at the plate, collecting three hits each.
Additionally, Parker had four RBIs while Havard brought in three runners. Carlie Emfinger had two RBIs.
Foster helped her caused on the mound and collected two hits as well.
Cedar Creek 21 - Patriots 11
Cedar Creek used a five-run second inning and six-run fifth inning to get past FPHS Lady Patriots on March 11.
The Ruston team beat the Lady Patriots 21-11.
In the first inning, FP kept the score close, scoring three runs although Cedar Creek scored four of their own in the same inning.
Cedar Creek started pulling away in the second, scoring five unanswered runs, but FP didn’t give up. The Lady Patriots went on a tear in the third and pulled closer with a four-run barrage.
But, Cedar Creek was too much as they scored six runs in the fourth and added six more in the sixth.
In total, FP would collect 16 hits in the game.
Maddie Middleton and Maggie Parker led the Lady Patriots offensively with three hits each.
Karley Ferrington and Courtlynn Havard spent two innings each for FP on the mound.
Patriots 17 - Ruston 10
FP bounced back against Ruston, beating them 17-10.
FP scattered their 17 runs over six innings. They scored four in the first, three in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
The Lady Patriots put on a hitting clinic against the north Louisiana team, accumulating 20 hits in the contest.
Carson King was deadly at the plate, collecting five hits to lead the Lady Patriots.
Maddie Middleton and Maggie Parker also had a strong game at the plate with three hits each.
Ferrington and Havard combined for the win on the mound for FP. Ferrington toed the rubber for four innings while Havard had a three-inning stint on the hill. Ferrington totaled two strike outs and Harvard fanned three.
