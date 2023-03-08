The Lady Patriots won in a big way against Beekman Charter, 15-2, on March 2.
FP put up runs in the first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings while collecting 10 hits as a team. The biggest offensive surge came late in the game in the seventh inning when the Lady Patriots recorded seven runs.
Tayte Erwin pitched a complete game, limiting Beekman to just one hit. Erwin had a stellar performance on the mound with 22 first pitch strikes and a 1.14 WHIP. During her seven innings of work, Erwin struck out six Beekman players.
Maddie Middleton had the big bat for the Lady Patriots with three hits.
During the game, Ava Foster had two hits and drew two walks while Taylor Southern had one hit.
St. Fred 8 - FP 4
St. Frederick used a big four-run first inning to get past the Lady Patriots on Feb. 28. St. Fred beat FP, 8-4.
FP scored one run in the second and fourth innings while putting two runs on the board in the fifth inning to chip away at St. Fred’s lead.
As a team, the Lady Patriots collected nine hits.
Taylor Southern had two hits for FP.
Emma Foster collected two RBI’s while Carlie Emfinger and Maddie Middleton each drew one walk.
AK Cain took the mound for FP for 3.1 innings. During her stay, Cain struck out one and had 10 first-pitch strikes.
Karley Ferrington also pitched 2.1 innings for the Lady Patriots. Ferrington struck out one and had six first pitch strikes.
Jena 3 - FP 2
Jena squeaked out a win against the Lady Patriots March 4, 3-2.
Jena scored a run in the first, second and fourth innings, but FP launched a two-run seventh inning that came up just short. The come back was ignited by a Hali Reeves homer that garnered the slugger two RBIs.
The Lady Patriots as a team collected four hits while Jena had six hits.
Southern and Foster each had one hit for the Patriots.
Emfinger drew a walk.
Cain pitched seven innings for the Lady Patriots. She struck out one and had 17 first-pitch strikes.
