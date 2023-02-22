Lady Patriots blast Ouachita Parish, 15-5 Feb 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lady Patriots Hali Reeves and Emma Foster drove in four runs each against Ouachita Parish as FP rolled to a 15-5 victory.FP started their scoring quick as they put six runs on the board in the first inning and three in the second inning.Ouachita could not keep up with the scoring barrage, producing just five total runs coming in the first and second innings.The Lady Patriots went on to score six more insurance runs in the third and fifth innings. As a team, the squad amassed 17 hits in the contest. Along the way to collecting her four RBI’s, Reeves garnered three hits.Also hitting the ball three times was Ava Foster.Courtlynn Havard pitched 3.2 innings for the Lady Patriots. While on the mound, Havard struck out four and threw 10 first-pitch strikes.Karley Ferrington also spent 1.1 innings on the mound. She struck out one batter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Cricket Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ February 22, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY FPHS student explores writing Feb 8, 2023 A Franklin Parish High School student who said she was inspired by her grandmother to pursue… Read moreFPHS student explores writing +2 Delhi Charter hosts VRC tournament Feb 8, 2023 Twenty-three teams from across the state gathered to compete at the NELA VEX Robotics Compet… Read moreDelhi Charter hosts VRC tournament Pecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade Jan 11, 2023 Franklin Parish High School Junior Tanner Pecanty travelled to Hawaii to participate in the … Read morePecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade +2 FPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Jan 11, 2023 A senior cheerleader from Franklin Parish High School (FPHS), Emma Grace Monceaux, Read moreFPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Rose Parade Jan 4, 2023 LOUISIANA OFFICE of Tourism, under of leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungessor, was the re… Read moreRose Parade Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNo. 6 Sterlington girls upset in second roundLocal coaches hype up Saturday's Bayou Jamb Baseball eventCriminal history sinks Clawdaddy’s alcohol permitBayou Jamb Baseball changes locationsSearch committee for WMPD chief includes felonLocal MMA fighter Butler defeats Luna at Fury FCNo. 15 Neville overcomes rocky start to beat No. 18 HahnvilleJim Brown: Dealing with dreaded diseaseCarroll wins District 1-3A tournamentWisner business incubator, park opening soon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
