Lady Patriots blast Ouachita Parish, 15-5 Mar 1, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lady Patriots Hali Reeves and Emma Foster drove in four runs each against Ouachita Parish as FP rolled to a 15-5 victory.FP started their scoring quick as they put six runs on the board in the first inning and three in the second inning.Ouachita could not keep up with the scoring barrage, producing just five total runs coming in the first and second innings. The Lady Patriots went on to score six more insurance runs in the third and fifth innings. As a team, the squad amassed 17 hits in the contest.Along the way to collecting her four RBI’s, Reeves garnered three hits.Also hitting the ball three times was Ava Foster.Courtlynn Havard pitched 3.2 innings for the Lady Patriots. While on the mound, Havard struck out four and threw 10 first-pitch strikes. Karley Ferrington also spent 1.1 innings on the mound. She struck out one batter.Calvary Baptist Academy 3 - Lady Patriots 1The Lady Patriots lost to Calvary Baptist Academy, 3-1, on Feb. 25.The two teams held each other scoreless in the first two innings before Calvary would put two runs on the board in the bottom of the third. The fourth inning went scoreless, but in the fifth Calvary would tack on another insurance run.The Lady Patriots would have only one hit for the contest, coming from Havard.AK Cain took the mound for the FP, pitch four innings. In that time, Cain struck out three players. Ferrington also toed the rubber for two innings striking out two. 