Southern

THE LADY Patriots used this shot to spark a two-inning scoring surge against Cecilia on Monday afternoon in a first-round playoff contest. With bases loaded, Tayler Southern smoked a triple to ignite a five-run second inning. FP was not done. In the next inning, the team tacked on eight additional runs to come away with a 13-2 victory. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

The Lady Patriots were too much for Cecilia on April 17. FP beat the south Louisiana team, 13-2.

