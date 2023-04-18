THE LADY Patriots used this shot to spark a two-inning scoring surge against Cecilia on Monday afternoon in a first-round playoff contest. With bases loaded, Tayler Southern smoked a triple to ignite a five-run second inning. FP was not done. In the next inning, the team tacked on eight additional runs to come away with a 13-2 victory. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
The Lady Patriots were too much for Cecilia on April 17. FP beat the south Louisiana team, 13-2.
FP traveled to Jennings for the second round playoff game Tuesday at 6 p.m. after press time. Check www.franklinsun.com for game details. Jennings is ranked number six and had a first-round bye.
Much of the Lady Patriot scoring came in the second and third innings with FP putting five and eight runs on the board respectively. The scoring barrage started when Tayler Southern, with bases loaded, scorched a triple into right center field clearing the bases.
Lady Patriot hurler Karley Ferrington took the mound, throwing 4.2 innings. She collected three strikeouts and racked up 17 first-pitch strikes.
As a team, FP hit the ball 10 times and limited Cecilia to just five hits. Both teams each had two errors.
Ashlyn Rodgers had two hits for the Lady Patriots.
In the contest, Southern recorded three RBIs, Courtlynn Havard and Ferrington each had two RBIs.
