Lady Patriot softball team cruises into the third round of the LHSAA playoffs with a 17-0 win over Northwood in Shreveport.

FP dominated the Wednesday contest, scoring 10 runs in the first inning while adding seven more in the third.

The Lady Patriots were led by Courtlynn Havard’s stellar performance on the mound. Havard struck out three and allowed only two hits.

Not only did Havard lead on the mound, but she also led at the plate. She accumulated three hits in the game and batted four runs in.

Tayler Southern and Alyssa Nealy each had two hits. Nealy would go on to record three RBIs.

Maggie Parker also had three RBIs against Northwood.

The 10th ranked Lady Patriots will play the winner of the DeRidder, Tioga contest April 23 in the quarterfinals.

Tioga is ranked number two, and DeRidder comes in ranked 15th.

