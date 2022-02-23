The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots’ bats were hot against Caldwell Parish.

The Lady Patriots cruised past the school, 20-7, on Feb. 18.

FP jumped on Caldwell in the first inning, scoring seven runs and adding a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. The Lady Patriots kept pouring it on the seven inning scoring 10 runs.

FP had a total of 29 hits against Caldwell.

Three Patriots had four hits in the game, including Carlie Emfinger, Maddie Middleton and Carson King.

OHS 4 - FPH 0

Franklin Parish High School softball loss to Ouachita Parish Lions 4-0 on Feb. 22.

A two-inning surge in the second inning propelled the Lady Lions to victory. They picked a run in fourth and fifth to extend the lead.

Carlie Emfinger collected two hits for the Patriots while Maddie Parker and Alyssa Nealy also had two hits each.

Courtlynn Havard recorded four strike outs in four innings for the Lady Patriots. She had 15 first pitch strikes in her effort.

