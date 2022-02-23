Lady Patriots dominate Caldwell, 20-7 Feb 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots’ bats were hot against Caldwell Parish.The Lady Patriots cruised past the school, 20-7, on Feb. 18.FP jumped on Caldwell in the first inning, scoring seven runs and adding a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. The Lady Patriots kept pouring it on the seven inning scoring 10 runs. FP had a total of 29 hits against Caldwell.Three Patriots had four hits in the game, including Carlie Emfinger, Maddie Middleton and Carson King. OHS 4 - FPH 0Franklin Parish High School softball loss to Ouachita Parish Lions 4-0 on Feb. 22.A two-inning surge in the second inning propelled the Lady Lions to victory. They picked a run in fourth and fifth to extend the lead.Carlie Emfinger collected two hits for the Patriots while Maddie Parker and Alyssa Nealy also had two hits each.Courtlynn Havard recorded four strike outs in four innings for the Lady Patriots. She had 15 first pitch strikes in her effort. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patriots Inning Caldwell Baseball Sport Out Carlie Emfinger Franklin Parish High School Strike Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~2.23.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman arrested for smuggling drugs to prisonRosenthal invited to NFL CombineMARTIN: Can parish softball teams top 2021 campaigns?No. 1 OCS stunned in semifinal loss against Southern LabNo. 21 West Ouachita upsets No. 12 Benton with buzzer beaterJudge delays ruling in Nance eligibility caseLady Rebels rally to advance in playoffsConcerns over low LSJ levels airedNo pressure on Jones, goal remains the same for WossmanWossman claims Top 4 seed in LHSAA bracket reveal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: The loss of good friends (1)Split championships remain after 5A vote (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.