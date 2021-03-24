The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots had a tough week, dropping three contests to quality opponents.
The first contest came at Jena where the Lady Patriots dropped decision to the Giants, 15-9.
The second game the Neville Tigers slipped by FP, 12-11 while the third contest came at Tioga. Tioga beat FP, 12-1.
FP will be participating in the Vidalia tournament this week. They are scheduled to play Block at 7 p.m. Friday on Field B. They have two games in the tournament on Saturday. First game will be at 11 a.m. against Jewel Sumner on Field D and Monterey at 3 p.m. on Field C.
Tioga 12 - FP 1
The Lady Patriots could not overcome an early Tioga lead as the central Louisiana team got past FP, 12-1.
The game took place March 19.
Abbie Williams toed the rubber for FP, going three innings and striking out three.
Maggie Parker also put in two innings for the Lady Patriots on the mound.
Neville 12 - FP 11
Neville Tigers snuck pass FP Lady Patriots late in the game to claim a 12-11 victory on March 18.
The Lady Patriots had a big first inning, scoring four runs and adding three more in the second to take a commanding 7-3 lead.
FP went on to score one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Tigers scratched away at FP’s lead throughout the game scoring two in the third, three in the fifth and four in the sixth.
The Lady Patriots scored one run in the seventh to get within one run, but Neville would stop the comeback.
Williams pitched a complete six-inning game for the Patriots. She struck out four and pitched 22 first-pitch strikes.
Williams also recorded three hits for the Patriots and three RBIs.
Tayler Southern also collected three RBIs for FP.
Carlie Emfinger and Carlie Bankston smoked two hits each in the contest.
Jena 15 - FP 9
Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots scored all their runs in the late innings but was not enough as Jena bested them, 15-9.
Jena scored first in the contest with one run in the second, and added to their total by scoring one in the third and six in the fourth.
FP would come swinging back in the fifth by putting three on the frame, cutting Jena’s lead to 9-3. But, Jena would secure the win by adding six runs in the sixth inning.
Abbie Williams toed the rubber for 4.2 innings. She struck out five Jena players.
Maddie Parker also pitched 1.1 innings for the Lady Patriots.
Additionally, Williams collected four RBIs for FP and Maddie Middleton drew two walks. Alyssa Nealy also drew a walk.
