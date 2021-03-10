Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots had another successful week going 3-0 on the softball diamond.
On Friday, the Lady Patriots beat Benton 16-6. The next day, FP took the game against Quitman 16-11. In their last game, the Lady Patriots were involved in a wild game against Northwood.
FP came out victorious 21-20.
Patriots 16 - Benton 6
FP racked up 13 hits against Benton to easily cruise past them 16-6.
The Lady Patriots scored in five of six innings. They had two big five-inning surges in the fourth and sixth frame to gain distance on Benton.
FP struck first, scoring one in the first inning, but Benton mounted a come back in the second with three runs of their own.
FP tacked on two runs in the second to tie the ball game and no one scored in the third.
For the rest of the game, it was all FP. Besides the big fourth and fifth inning, the Lady Patriots scored three in the sixth to put the game away.
Abbie Williams went the distance on the mound for FP. She went six innings, struck out eight and had 17 first-strike pitches.
Tayler Southern had the big bat for FP, recording four hits.
Alyssa Nealy followed with three hits and three RBIs.
Maddie Middleton also collected three RBIs, and Ashlyn Rodgers got two RBIs.
Patriots 16 - Quitman 11
FP stopped a seven-inning comeback to beat Quitman 16-11. The game had plenty of hits with FP collecting 23 and Quitman recording 21.
In the first inning, both teams put two on the board, but the Lady Patriots snuck past in the second inning with three runs and fourth inning with seven runs.
Quitman would not quit though as they scored five runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 12-7.
FP would cushion the lead the next inning with four of their own runs as Quitman chipped away adding one more in the sixth.
FP would finally stop Quiman short in the seventh.
Carlie Bankston notched five hits for the Lady Patriots in the contest.
Nealy had a big game collecting seven RBIs.
Williams again went the distance for FP going 6.2 innings on the mound. She had a solid 29 first pitch strikes. Also, Williams struck out two.
Patriots 21 - Northwood 20
FP overcame Northwood, 21-20, in a contest that featured big innings from both teams and a Lady Patriot comeback.
In the first inning, FP took the lead 3-1, but the second inning featured firewoods from the Shreveport team. Northwood put up 11 runs in the second frame.
FP would not be deterred though, scoring 10 runs of their own in the fourth inning. Northwood scored four in the same inning and still kept the lead, 17-16.
Northwood would add two runs in the fifth and one in the seven to up the score to 20-16.
Not intimidated, FP knocked in five runs in the seventh to beat Northwood 21-20.
The wild contest saw 22 hits for FP and 26 for Northwood.
Williams again was FP’s pitcher going five innings and 22 first pitch strikes.
Southern lead FP again at the plate with five hits and six RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.