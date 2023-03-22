The Lady Patriots bats were smoking March 13 against Delta Charter, as the team came away with a 24-hit barrage. FP beat DC 19-8.
The hitting party, which led to multiple runs, started in the first inning. FP scored five runs in the first, three in the second and four in the fifth.
The fourth inning was the only inning that FP was held scoreless in the contest which was played in Winnsboro.
In the fifth inning the Lady Patriots put two runs on the board, and in the sixth and last inning they scored an additional six runs.
DC managed three runs in the third and fourth innings and two runs in the fifth inning.
Amongst the hitting giants stood Ashlyn Rodgers. Rodgers swatted five hits and collected five RBIs against DC.
Taylor Southern put in another impressive offensive performance with four hits against the Storm.
Courtlynn Havard also put on a hitting clinic against DC, swatting three hits of her own.
Also collecting multiple RBIs in the contest were Karley Ferrington and Maddie Middleton. The duo had three RBIs each for the Lady Patriots.
Defensively, Ferrington, Ava Foster, Havard, Tayte Erwin and Cain shared mound duties against the Storm.
Foster, Havard and Erwin collected strikeouts for FP.
FP 12 - Peabody 0
The Lady Patriots were on a rampage.
After beating DC the day before, FP again put on a dominate defense stand against Peabody on Tuesday, March 14. They beat the Alexandria team, 21-0 in three innings.
Havard took the mound for FP, striking out six players. She also had two hits and two RBIs.
Kalee Young took a turn at bat, garnering two hits.
Southern also had a hit for the Lady Patriots.
Foster and Cain each had two RBIs.
FP 4 - Neville 1
The Lady Patriots jumped on Neville early and maintained their lead to beat the Tigers 4-1 on March 16.
FP scored three runs in the first inning and an insurance run in the second. Neville scored their only run in the second.
Taking the mound and limiting Neville to just two hits was Harvard. She pitched the entire seven-inning contest and struck out seven Tigers. She also collected 18 first-pitch strikes. Havard also recorded a dominate .43 WHIP.
Against Neville, the Lady Patriots had seven hits.
