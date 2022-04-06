Lady Patriots jump on Kilbourne, 15-1 Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CARSON KING, with the Lady Patriots, nearly beat out a throw by a Vidalia shortstop in this file photo. Against Kilgore last week, King hit twice while collecting two RBIs. (File photo by Joe Curtis) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lady Patriots’ softball team jumped out to a eight-run lead in the first to easily take care of Kilbourne, 15-1.The game was played on April Fool’s Day in Winnsboro.Lady Patriot Tayler Southern dominated Kilbourne offensively, collecting four hits and seven RBIs. Carlie Emfinger and Carson King had a solid game at the plate, garnering two hits each along with two RBIs each.As a team, the Lady Patriots had 12 hits during the contest.Ava Foster pitched four innings for FP, striking out nine Kilbourne players. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patriots Softball Carlie Emfinger Carson King Ava Foster Team Sport Baseball Game Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~4.6.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Crowville's Spring Fling 2 hrs ago Friends of Crowville Spring Fling was enjoyed by many Saturday, April 2. The event was held … Read more +5 FPHS names ‘Students of the Year’ Mar 31, 2022 Franklin Parish High School recently announced students selected as Students of the Year. Se… Read more Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOlinde family overcomes life-changing event togetherSt .Frederick takes down OCS in District 2-1A tiltPolice Jury moves to rename parish, 'Washita'Ellis blames judges for violence in MonroeFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustWest Monroe baseball's win streak rises to 142022 Boys Basketball All ParishJudiciary Commission urged to suspend MarchmanLady Panthers find groove on softball diamondWest Monroe man accused of vehicular homicide Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.