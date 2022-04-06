FP

CARSON KING, with the Lady Patriots, nearly beat out a throw by a Vidalia shortstop in this file photo. Against Kilgore last week, King hit twice while collecting two RBIs. (File photo by Joe Curtis)

The Lady Patriots’ softball team jumped out to a eight-run lead in the first to easily take care of Kilbourne, 15-1.

The game was played on April Fool’s Day in Winnsboro.

Lady Patriot Tayler Southern dominated Kilbourne offensively, collecting four hits and seven RBIs.

Carlie Emfinger and Carson King had a solid game at the plate, garnering two hits each along with two RBIs each.

As a team, the Lady Patriots had 12 hits during the contest.

Ava Foster pitched four innings for FP, striking out nine Kilbourne players.

