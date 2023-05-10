Lady Patriots listed in All-District team May 10, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ten Lady Patriots made the 2-4A All-District team. The list came out last week.Making first team was Courtlynn Havard, Emma Foster, Ashlyn Rodgers, Tayler Southerns and Karley Ferrington. Second honors went to Carlie Emfinger, Hali Reeves and Kerrigan Ezell.Maddie Middleton and Ava Foster were named Honorable Mention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ May 10, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY South Franklin Catfish Festival 5 hrs ago South Franklin Catfish Festival Car Show 2023 5 hrs ago South Franklin Catfish Festival Car Show took place Saturday, May 6. Beautiful cars from aro… Read moreSouth Franklin Catfish Festival Car Show 2023 +2 Tribute to Dailey seems to ‘fall out of the sky’ Apr 26, 2023 A member of one of Franklin Parish’s oldest families and a World War II veteran, John L. Dai… Read moreTribute to Dailey seems to ‘fall out of the sky’ +2 Gilbert man strives to brew ‘perfect cup of coffee’ Mar 23, 2023 Creating the “perfect cup of coffee” is an artful science, a feat Scott Konieczka has been s… Read moreGilbert man strives to brew ‘perfect cup of coffee’ Literacy Crisis in Louisiana: Will your preschooler Start Smart? Mar 1, 2023 Will your preschooler be ready for kindergarten? Will your preschooler START SMART? In our s… Read moreLiteracy Crisis in Louisiana: Will your preschooler Start Smart? Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEligible children to receive P-EBT benefits in MaySterlington parts ways with Hickman as softball coachWest Monroe introduces Garvin as head coachWest Monroe hires Garvin as new head football coachWossman boys track team captures state titleBombshell filing alleges ongoing conspiracyOuachita introduces new football coach LewisWest Monroe's Manning, Daigle capture top district honorsPlayoff Roundup: Rebels pick up Game 1 victoryOCS boys capture third straight state title in track Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLumen headcount down 800 in Monroe (5)Locals earn nod on Class 3A All-State (1)Bombshell filing alleges ongoing conspiracy (1)
