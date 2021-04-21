The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots are rolling into the second round of the LHSAA playoffs, beating AJ Ellender on Monday afternoon.
FP will now play eighth ranked Assumption today (Wednesday) in a second round away game.
The Lady Patriots easily got past AJ Ellender, 15-5 in front of the home crowd.
The game was close in the first inning as AJ Ellender put two runs on the board, but FP answered with three of their own.
In the second inning, FP blew the scoreboard up scoring eight unanswered runs. FP went on to add two runs in the third and two in the fourth.
AJ Ellender added two in the fifth but it was not enough for the mighty Lady Patriots.
FP racked up 15 hits during the contest as a team.
Alyssa Nealy has a great day with four hits.
Ashlyn Rodgers added three hits and Maddie Middleton slapped three hits of her own.
Maggie Parker took the win on the mound for FP. Parker went five innings and fanned seven AJ Ellender players. She had 13 first-pitch strikes.
Jena 9 - FP 5
The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots could not hold off a Jena Giants come back April 13.
FP lost the contest, 9-5.
Scoring started in the third inning with Jena getting on the board first with two runs. The Patriots answered by scoring three of their own.
FP scored two more the next inning but could not manage to score again.
Jena would score two runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
As a team, the Patriots recorded nine hits.
Carlie Bankston was the offensive leader for FP with three hits.
Abbie Williams took the loss for FP on the mound. She pitched seven innings and fanned six Giant players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.