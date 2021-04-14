Caldwell slipped past Franklin Parish High School softball, 3-2, in a contest which featured solid defensive plays by the Lady Patriots.
The score was 0-0 going into the fifth inning when Caldwell hit timely singles to score three runs.
The Lady Patriots would attempt a comeback in the sixth by scoring one run and chipped away at the lead in the seventh. FP scored an additional run, but it was not enough for the victory.
As a team, FP totaled six hits.
Abbie Williams pitched a seven-inning complete game for the Patriots. She struck out two Caldwell players and had 21 first-pitch strikes.
Oak Grove 16 - FP 7
Oak Grove got past Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots April 8, 16-7.
FP led Oak Grove in the first inning, 2-1 and in the second padded their lead with another run. But in the third, Oak Grove turned the offensive jets on scoring four taking the lead, 6-3.
In the fourth inning, Oak Grove scored three more, but FP would come storming back with three runs of their own. They would cut Oak Grove’s lead to 9-6.
No one scored in the fifth, and Oak Grove would tack on two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh inning.
Maddie Parker took the loss for the Patriots, pitching 6.2 innings. Abbie Williams picked up a partial inning on the mound.
