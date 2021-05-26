Franklin Parish High School Patriot softball listed 10 players on the All-District team.
Named to the first team District 2-4A list were Abbie Williams, Alyssa Nealy, Maggie Parker, Tayler Southern and Carlie Bankston.
Second Team were Ashlyn Rodgers, Carlie Emfinger and Carson King.
Honorable Mention were Lainey Martin and Maddie Middleton.
