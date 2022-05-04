FP

The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriot softball team made history last week, becoming the first squad to make it to the LHSAA state softball championship.

The Lady Patriots fell to No. 1 ranked North DeSoto, 11-1, in the championship game held in Sulphur on Saturday.

Against the defending champions, FP managed five hits in the game. They scored their only run in the first.

Courtlynn Havard was the starting pitcher for the Lady Patriots. She came out in the later innings but eventually would return to the mound to finish the game. 

Karley Ferrington pitched 1.2 innings of relief for the Patriots.

FP 8 - Beau Chene 1

The Lady Patriots beat Beau Chene 8-1 in the LHSAA semi-finals on Friday at noon to punch their ticket to the championship game.

FP bats were hot throughout contest, putting three runs on the board in the first inning and another run in the second.

The hit barrage continued in the third inning as FP scored an additional three runs. 

In the fifth inning, FP scored their last run of the contest, upping their tally to 8-0.

The No. 5 ranked Beau Chene’s only score came in the last inning with two outs.

Offensively, FP racked up 15 hits against the south Louisiana team.

Of those 15 hits, Carlie Emfinger recorded three hits while collecting four RBIs.

Maggie Parker and Ashlyn Rodgers each had two hits for FP.

Defensively, Courtlynn Havard had a stellar performance on the mound for the Lady Patriots. Havard struck out five, gave up no earned runs and amassed 14 first-pitch strikes.

The Lady Patriots committed only one error during the game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.