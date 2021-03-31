The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots had a successful weekend run, beating Jewel Sumner, 15-0, and Block, 16-0.
The ladies from Winnsboro racked up 30 hits total from the two games while Abbie Williams and Tayler Southern receiving wins on the mound.
FP 15 - Jewel Sumner 0
Franklin Parish High School overcame Jewel Sumner 15-0 on March 27.
FP scored in all four innings with the biggest inning coming in the seventh.
The Lady Patriots put up four runs in the first, one in the second, seven in the third and three runs in the fourth.
Abbie Williams toed the rubber for FP. Williams recorded three strike outs and threw 14 first-pitch strikes for the Lady Patriots.
Helping her cause, Williams added three hits at the plate.
Additionally, Carlie Bankston recorded three hits and two RBIs.
Alyssa Nealy smoked three hits and collected three RBIs for the Lady Patriots.
Carson King gathered two RBIs for FP.
The Lady Patriots as a team collected 16 hits in the contest.
FP 16 - Block 0
The Lady Patriots only needed three innings to get past Block, 16-0, on March 26.
The Lady Patriots scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back. They scored two in the second and five runs in the third.
Tayler Southern was the winning pitcher for FP. Southern pitched three innings and fanned three Bear players. She also had 18 first-pitch strike outs.
The Lady Patriots totaled 14 hits in the contest.
Southern was a leader on the plate with three hits and four RBIs.
Nealy added two hits and two RBIs.
Ashlyn Rodgers also had two hits for the Lady Patriots.
Carlie Emfinger recorded three RBIs for FP.
Darbinne Woods 19 - FP 4
Darbinne Woods scored 13 runs in the first two innings to beat the Lady Patriots, 19-4.
The contest was played March 23.
FP scored their only runs in the second and third innings, putting three in the second and one in the third.
Maddie Parker pitched three innings for FA. She has 15 first-pitch strikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.