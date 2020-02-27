Franklin Parish's girls ran into a buzzsaw on February 24, falling to top-rated LaGrange 80-23 in Lake Charles.
The Lady Patriots ended their season at 16-12.
LaGrange jumped out to a 19-4 lead and led 46-16 at halftime.
The Lady Gators outscored Franklin Parish 34-7 in the second half.
"We got in foul trouble early," said Franklin Parish girls coach Cassandra Wiley. "And they play awesome defense. They are a well-oiled machine."
Laki Crockett and Ka'Daja Hanks led Franklin Parish with seven points each.
Franklin Parish's girls hosted their first-ever playoff game last month, beating Carencro to advance to the regionals.
"I told the girls to keep their heads lifted and be proud of what they accomplished," Wiley said. "We're going to continue building from here."

