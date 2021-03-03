The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots distanced themselves from Vidalia High School Vikings in a softball contest Feb. 25 in Winnsboro.
FP blanked ViLou 15-0, racking up 14 hits against the Vikings.
In the first inning, the score was knotted up 0, but the Lady Patriots began a run onslaught by scoring four in the second inning.
The third inning was the biggest run total for FP with seven on the score board. Fourth and final inning was much the same as the Lady Patriots put up another four runs.
FP allowed only five Viking hits throughout the entire contest with Abbie Williams picking all four innings on the mound.
Williams struck out seven Vikings.
Maddie Middleton had a solid day at the plate with three hits followed by Middleton and Carlie Bankston with two hits each.
FPHS 18 - Ouachita 8
The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots blasted their way through Ouachita Parish High School in softball action on Feb. 23.
The Lady Patriots put up 18 points and held the Lions to seven points on Ouachita’s home field.
Williams toed the rubber for the Lady Patriots going five innings and striking out two for the win. She helped her cause at the plate and collected two hits.
Ashlyn Rodgers had three hits and four RBIs for the Lady Patriots against Ouachita.
Carlie Emfinger also collected four RBI’s for FPHS.
Forest 3 - FPHS 1
Forest edged the Lady Patriots 3-1 in Friday action at Forest.
Williams took the mound for FP and pitched a complete seven-inning game. She recorded 11 strike outs during her mound trip.
Alyssa Nealy had two hits for FP while Ashlyn Rodgers recorded the Lady Patriots only RBI.
FPHS 17 - Beekman 4
The Lady Patriots recovered quickly from their loss to Forest to thump Beekman, 17-4. FP played Beekman Saturday.
Williams again was on the mound for FP. She put in six innings of work, striking out four and recorded a solid 19 first-pitch strikes.
Nealy was strong at the plate for FP, recording four hits against Beekman.
Carlie Emfinger had a great day with three hits and four RBIs for FP.
Abbie Williams helps her cause by hitting three times and recording three RBIs.
Ashlyn Rodgers drew a walk and had two RBIs for FP.
